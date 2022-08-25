Sales up but profits fall for Selco owner

Selco in Dudley

Revenue was up by 12.2 per cent at £1.15 billion with the profit figure down 7.3 per cent at £132.4m.

Volumes and profitability were lower in Selco, which has branches in Dudley and Wolverhampton, compared to last year's exceptional performance.

Chief executive Gavin Slark, said: "Our first half performance saw a significant normalisation of activity levels following exceptional pandemic related spikes in trading in the first half of 2021.

"While inflation remains a continuing feature in our markets, we saw improved supply chain consistency as trading patterns normalised and building materials shortages eased.

"Though potential macro-economic headwinds remain, Grafton is uniquely placed to outperform given its leading market positions, geographic diversity and the relative resilience of its core repair, maintenance and improvement market.