Ladder for the Black Country: Award success for young roofer

Published:

The Ladder for the Black Country and partner Juniper Training have congratulated Malachi Wilkes, who is currently undertaking his Roofer 2 apprenticeship, for winning BMI UK & Ireland Apprentice of the Year 2022.

Malachi undergoing assessment

Malachi, who works for Rio Asphalt and Pavingin Birmingham, won the flat roofing competition against strong competition in this category.

Malachi said “The competition was fierce, everyone deserved to win it! I really enjoyed the defect challenge, with the judges acting like real-world customers. Winning apprentice of the year has given me the confidence I need to go far in my roofing career.”

“I want to thank my tutors Dean Smith and Paul Austin from Juniper Training, who have both supported me."

Each winner received a prize of £1,000, a 3D printed trophy and three years’ worth of training support from the BMI Academy.

Kulli Khossa, Walsall-based Juniper’s performance manager, said: “Huge congratulations to Malachi. This is a fantastic accolade to achieve in the roofing industry which challenges apprentices to showcase their practical and theoretical skills over a two-day period.

“Juniper set out to change lives, provide opportunity and fill skills shortages in the roofing industry to ensure this fantastic sector continues to thrive. We are so incredibly proud of the difference our provision is making. A big thank you to all the roofing employers who trust us to mentor and train your roofer apprentices and the support you show us. They are in good hands."

Anyone who would like to start their career on the roofing ladder, or any employers who want to upskill their current workforce, can contact Juniper Training on 01922 745738 / 07930 183451 or email mel.candela@junipertraining.co.uk www.junipertraining.co.uk

For further information about apprenticeships and current vacancies visit www.ladderforblackcountry.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

