Ladder for the Black Country: Award success for young roofer

Malachi undergoing assessment

Malachi, who works for Rio Asphalt and Pavingin Birmingham, won the flat roofing competition against strong competition in this category.

Malachi said “The competition was fierce, everyone deserved to win it! I really enjoyed the defect challenge, with the judges acting like real-world customers. Winning apprentice of the year has given me the confidence I need to go far in my roofing career.”

“I want to thank my tutors Dean Smith and Paul Austin from Juniper Training, who have both supported me."

Each winner received a prize of £1,000, a 3D printed trophy and three years’ worth of training support from the BMI Academy.

Kulli Khossa, Walsall-based Juniper’s performance manager, said: “Huge congratulations to Malachi. This is a fantastic accolade to achieve in the roofing industry which challenges apprentices to showcase their practical and theoretical skills over a two-day period.

“Juniper set out to change lives, provide opportunity and fill skills shortages in the roofing industry to ensure this fantastic sector continues to thrive. We are so incredibly proud of the difference our provision is making. A big thank you to all the roofing employers who trust us to mentor and train your roofer apprentices and the support you show us. They are in good hands."

Anyone who would like to start their career on the roofing ladder, or any employers who want to upskill their current workforce, can contact Juniper Training on 01922 745738 / 07930 183451 or email mel.candela@junipertraining.co.uk www.junipertraining.co.uk