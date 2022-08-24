Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sales grow for Lookers

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Car dealerships group Lookers has seen sales grow in the six months to the end of June helped by growth in demand for used vehicles.

The Lookers Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wolverhampton
The Lookers Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wolverhampton

The performance was despite ongoing supply disruption.

The group, which includes Mercedez-Benz dealerships in Shrewsbury, Stourbridge, Walsall and Wolverhampton, and BMW in Stafford, saw revenue increase from £2.15 billion in the first half of 2021 to £2.23bn.

It outperforming the UK new car market by 1.7 per cent but pre-tax profit was down from £50.4 million to £49.9m

Chief executive Mark Raban said: "Our first half financial performance was very strong, against an exceptional comparative period, despite ongoing inflationary pressure and vehicle supply disruption. We have also made excellent progress with our strategic priorities.

"We remain focussed on our customers and improving our proposition to ensure the process of buying or leasing a car is as easy and simple as possible, particularly in the current challenging economic environment. Notably, our recent 'You Choose' brand campaign highlighted the progress we have made in our omnichannel capabilities."

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News