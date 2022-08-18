45 redundancies confirmed at West Bromwich steel factory

Liberty Performance Steels site in Albion Road, West Bromwich

Liberty Steel UK has said that the redundancies have taken effect at Liberty Performance Steels in Albion Road.

It had announced consultation over the job losses as part of a wider restructuring and transformation plan in April.

The steel group, part of GFG Alliance, is getting rid of 207 jobs across the country.

Liberty said that the consultation had been longer than the statutory period and many of the redundancies at West Bromwich had been voluntary and had already taken place.

The group is restructuring of its special alloys businesses ahead of a possible sale or partnership. The sites make complex steel for industries such as aerospace and energy.

It also involves 162 roles going at the high value manufacturing Stocksbridge plant at Sheffield.

Staff were given the chance to work in Rotherham where up to 161 roles are being created at the Greensteel scrap steel recycling plant.

The overall net loss of jobs across the group is 46.

Liberty also owns Liberty Speciality Steels Bright Bar in All Saints Road, Wednesbury, where some of the West Bromwich staff were also offered the opportunity to move to.

Liberty says it wants to grow and invest in the Greensteel operation, with an ambition to build it into a facility that produces two million tonnes of recycled metal each year to feed its mills that produce long and flat products.