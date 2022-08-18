£10m Stafford barracks contract awarded

The works for the 60-bedroom single living accommodation for soldiers at MoD Stafford off Beaconside will begin next month

The former RAF Stafford, originally created in 1938, includes Beacon Barracks and is home to the 22nd Signal Regiment, which includes a Gurkha signal squadron.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation on behalf of the MoD has awarded two major contracts worth £31m to Peterborough-based Algeco which has depots at Delta Way, Cannock, and Hilton Main Industrial estate, near Wolverhampton.

The works for the 60-bedroom single living accommodation for soldiers at MoD Stafford off Beaconside will begin next month and includes the demolition of some existing buildings. The project will take 46 weeks.

The second contract, worth £21m, is for the construction of the Kinloss Barracks in Forres, Scotland where a 112-bedroom single living accommodation will be constructed and completed in 65 weeks. There will be two blocks and work starts in December.

Modules for the Stafford Barracks will be manufactured in the Algeco’s factory at Carnaby in East Yorkshire.

The barracks are being designed by AHR Architects.

Robert Vining, DIO’s deputy head of major programmes and projects for the Army, said: “The new single living accommodation at Stafford and Kinloss will provide high-quality, efficient, purpose-built facilities for our military personnel.

"I am looking forward to working with Algeco to deliver the first of these fantastic buildings, which will make a real difference to our military colleague’s lives."

Major General Richard Clements, the Army's director of basing and infrastructure, said: “The contracts with Algeco mark the beginning of the Single Living Accommodation Programme, part of the Army’s £800m investment in SLA over the next 10 years.

"We are investing in modern infrastructure to provide our people with the facilities they deserve and the new blocks at Kinloss and Stafford will be at the forefront – delivering high quality, fit for purpose accommodation; they will also be the first new builds with full kitchen diners and true communal space.

"In addition, the integrated sustainable and renewable energy initiatives demonstrate the Army’s ambition to be carbon net zero by 2050.”

James Withey, the managing director at Algeco, said: “Our modular solution will create a modern, efficient and fit-for-purpose accommodation facility for the MoD.

“We are confident that we will meet the high sustainability targets and complete the work with minimal disruption to the ongoing operation of the bases. Our modular offsite solution provides maximum benefit by minimising works required on site.”

Algeco is acting as principle contractor on both modular construction projects.

Both will have new three-storey buildings that will provide high quality accommodation with integral communal areas. They feature a brick slip facade and sustainable features including solar PV and heat pumps.