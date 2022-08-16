Fast growing water safety specialists move HQ to larger new site

General Manager Gary Baker with Scheduling and Communications Manager Georgie Newport

Nant, whose clients include large national care home groups along with well-known UK-wide restaurant brands and hotel chains, has relocated to a larger site at the Development Centre at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park from its former home on Broad Street, Bilston.

Expanding into bigger premises is the next step in a transformation journey reflecting Nant as a top-performing water safety company and progressive business that invests heavily in people, customer excellence and innovation.

The move is the latest phase in Nant’s expansion plans following the increase in staff numbers and the diversification into new markets such as gas safety services, which has seen rapid growth since being launched in 2020.

Nant are building a reputation for innovation in their sector by using remote monitoring across a range of client sites to provide live updates on building safety while cutting down on carbon footprint and allowing staff to focus on repairs. Looking to the future, they are also making a significant investment in apprenticeships and staff development.

To support the growth plans, Nant have recruited a people and culture manager to assist with the recruitment of, and people development for a number of technical roles including: legionella risk assessor, gas safety engineers, and L8 remote/product specialist.

The new site on Glaisher Drive at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park comprises 4,600 sq ft office space together with a 530 sq ft workshop.

Nant director Richard Deakin said: “Our move to the Science Park represents the next chapter in our journey and will enable us to fulfil our growth plans over the coming years.

“The growing number of people and the skills they offer will be firmly at the heart of our success. Moving our HQ to larger premises connected to the university and its network, puts us in a strong position as we grow our team further to realise the opportunities ahead.”

University of Wolverhampton Science Park commercial director Nigel Babb commented: “It is a pleasure to welcome Nant to their new home at the Science Park. Since we opened the site in 1995 we have seen many Black Country businesses thrive here so we look forward to seeing Nant prosper and take advantage of the various collaboration opportunities we can provide.”

Established in 1994 to provide top-quality service in Legionella control, Nant is a specialist provider of water safety services and products. With clients across the UK, Nant provides innovative systems to ensure water supplies are as safe and secure as possible.

With a diverse leadership and management team in place to lead the business, the company fundraises and supports local causes to give back to the Wolverhampton community where it has been based for nearly 30 years.