Fablink to change hands

Fablink is a leading British Tier 1 supplier and specialist manufacturer.
EV is a listed company with a mission to electrify iconic brands, creating and redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age .
Fablink Group is a strategic acquisition to bring engineering, supply chain, manufacturing and assembly expertise in-house. It will retain its leadership team, 750 employees, facilities and global customer base.
The group is the contract vehicle manufacturing and assembly partner of MOKE International which was also recently acquired by EV Technology Group.
Fablink Group also encompasses Streamline Automotive, a new division that provides specialist low and medium volume electric vehicle manufacturers with turnkey clean build vehicle assembly capabilities. .
Richard Westley, chief executive and founder of Fablink Group, will remain in his current position in the new structure and will also join the EV Technology Group board as chief operating officer upon completion of the acquisition.
Mr Westley said: “There’s no doubt that EV Technology Group’s acquisition of Fablink is a fantastic fit. This acquisition not only presents a superb blend of resources and capabilities, aligned to underpin EV Technology Group’s growth plans but also gives Fablink Group a platform for future investment in our people, facilities and technology. The acquisition will allow us to accelerate the delivery of our strategies in support of our existing global OEM customers, as we continue on our mission of achieving operational excellence across our manufacturing sites and also provide a platform to further develop the business as we look to support EV Technology Group’s own brands. This is a tremendously exciting step for Fablink and we are looking forward to an even brighter future as part of a larger group.”
Wouter Witvoet, chief executive of EV Technology Group said: “This acquisition is of huge strategic importance to the EV Technology Group. Having access to Fablink’s 750 world-class electric vehicle manufacturing and engineering experts in-house makes us more competitive, efficient, and agile for Fablink’s existing customers and our own future projects. On a personal note, I am also looking forward to working closely with Fablink’s founder and CEO Richard Westley who has built a remarkable world-leading business and will also be joining me at EV Technology Group to help steer the future success and growth of the entire group.”