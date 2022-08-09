Fablink to change hands

Fablink

Fablink is a leading British Tier 1 supplier and specialist manufacturer.

EV is a listed company with a mission to electrify iconic brands, creating and redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age .

Fablink Group is a strategic acquisition to bring engineering, supply chain, manufacturing and assembly expertise in-house. It will retain its leadership team, 750 employees, facilities and global customer base.

The group is the contract vehicle manufacturing and assembly partner of MOKE International which was also recently acquired by EV Technology Group.

Fablink Group also encompasses Streamline Automotive, a new division that provides specialist low and medium volume electric vehicle manufacturers with turnkey clean build vehicle assembly capabilities. .

Richard Westley, chief executive and founder of Fablink Group, will remain in his current position in the new structure and will also join the EV Technology Group board as chief operating officer upon completion of the acquisition.

Mr Westley said: “There’s no doubt that EV Technology Group’s acquisition of Fablink is a fantastic fit. This acquisition not only presents a superb blend of resources and capabilities, aligned to underpin EV Technology Group’s growth plans but also gives Fablink Group a platform for future investment in our people, facilities and technology. The acquisition will allow us to accelerate the delivery of our strategies in support of our existing global OEM customers, as we continue on our mission of achieving operational excellence across our manufacturing sites and also provide a platform to further develop the business as we look to support EV Technology Group’s own brands. This is a tremendously exciting step for Fablink and we are looking forward to an even brighter future as part of a larger group.”