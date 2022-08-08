Over 200 jobs for new factory site at i54 business park

The i54 Business Park off the M54 is still growing and has space for more developments

Barberry has submitted plans for a new plant at the Wobaston Road site, which will be taken over by an unnamed manufacturing firm once complete.

An economic report has now been submitted accompanying the scheme detailing employment plans for the near six-acre plot.

It says the scheme, which will take up 'Plot E' of the site, will contribute to the growth of the local economy as well as the provision of jobs.

The report says: "The prospective engineering manufacturing occupier of the building has confirmed that they will be relocating 168 employees from an existing site elsewhere in Wolverhampton and over a five-year period this workforce should grow by 20 per cent to 209 employees.

"It is estimated that some 10 per cent of the existing and new jobs are taken by staff living beyond a 15-mile radius which covers the Black Country and South Staffordshire/Stafford/Cannock target area, and this figure represents ‘leakage’ of regeneration benefits.

"Deadweight effects will be minimal as this is a site that has previously been greenfield and undeveloped for some time.

"Therefore, the gross jobs estimates should be discounted by 10 per cent to provide a total of 188 net new permanent jobs."

It concludes that the development – which will feature a factory plus three-storey offices – will create £15.1million per annum GVA for the local economy during the operation of the building, and £3.5m per annum GVA during the construction period.