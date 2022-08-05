Popular garden centre closes after 70 years as brothers retire

Hirons Garden Centre, Handsworth. Photo: Google

After 70 years of serving green-fingered customers, Hirons Garden Centre in Wellington Road, Handsworth, ceased trading on Sunday, July 31, when the owners took retirement.

A message on the centre's answerphone said: "After 70 years of trading through three generations, Hirons Garden Centre is now closed as Neville and his brother Richard take retirement. May we take this opportunity to thank you immensely for all the custom that you have put our way and for all the kind words you have mentioned recently."

Several loyal customers paid tribute to the garden centre which has served their needs for several decades.

Writing on Facebook, Julue Throssall said: "Our family has been using this garden centre for over 50 years. Good plants, good prices and good service. Hadn’t been for a couple of months because of Commonwealth Games traffic and was so sad to learn that it had closed.

"Good luck to you all in your retirement."

Another, Tracey O' Loughlin, added: "When you went in there it was like a little oasis it will be missed. Happy retirement."

Tipton-based The Landscape Centre has said it will now serve Hirons customers with requirements for bark, composts, top soil, lawn turf and garden sheds.