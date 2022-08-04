Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Job and skills showcase

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

The Ladder for the Black Country is encouraging people to attend the West Midlands Jobs and Skills Showcase

Birmingham Library is hosting the event
The free event is taking place for people who are looking for a new opportunity or those who are looking for the next step in their career at the Library of Birmingham, Floor 2 on Friday August 12 and Saturday, August 13 between 10am and 3pm each day.

It will feature a host of employers who will be on hand to discuss current vacancies, attendees will have the opportunity to talk to businesses face-to-face about the wide range of vacancies including apprenticeships that are currently available in the region.

The showcase which has been organised by Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Combined Authority and the Department of Work and Pensions and supported by the Ladder Foundation (Ladder for The Black Country, Ladder for Greater Birmingham and Ladder for Coventry and Warwickshire) will also include Sector Insight sessions led by industry experts.

Friday: security, stewarding, warehousing, logistics, construction, health and social care and volunteering

Saturday: retail, hospitality, cleaning, high level skills, leisure, media, IT and volunteering

For priority bookings register bit.ly/WMJSS

Walk ins will be available on the day, but it is essential to book your place online to secure a guaranteed place at any of the Insight sessions.

