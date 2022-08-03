Poundland cuts prices and opening more stores

Poundland is reducing prices and opening more stores

The Walsall-base retail chain has lso introduced new low-priced household staples online and confirmed it would open 10 new and relocated stores before the end of September with up to another 15 in the pipeline by the end of the year.

Poundland has reset stores to lean into its iconic £1 price point after inflation hit a record 9.4 per cent last month.

In store Poundland’s general merchandise price cuts cover key categories such as gardening, DIY, homewares and kitchenware. Savings include a robot block pencil case reduced to 25p and numerous lines at £2 from hand and bath towels to vases, jars and storage boxes. In gardening, sale items include a squirrel feeder for £2.

Online in its e-commerce business Poundshop.com it has unveiled its Value Heroes – a range of £1 household staples that help to beat inflation.

Current Value Heroes – which can also be found in store – include Fairy washing up liquid, Flash cleaner and men’s Nivea shower gel for £1.

Poundshop.com is also offering an item for just one penny each Wednesday.

Poundland’s new store plans include high streets, retail parks and the latest in the pilot of the new Poundland Local neighbourhood stores to bring convenience to customers.

Stores on track to open between August and September include a Poundland Local at Sutton Coldfield..

Details of locations and timings of further stores will be announced in the coming weeks. The planned summer openings range from 1,800 to 12,000 sq ft and will jointly employ around 150 full and part-time colleagues.

Up to 15 additional new stores and relocations are in the pipeline between October and December employing over 250. Timings are subject to landlord agreements, planning consents and building works to complete the fit-out.

Poundland is also continuing to actively look for sites across the UK to showcase its widening ranges.

Commercial director, Tim Bettley, said: “We’re acutely aware how important value-for-money is right now for our customers – and that’s why whether it’s across grocery, clothing or homewares, we’re doubling down on our promise of amazing value."

Chief operating officer, Austin Cooke, added: “The pressure on customers from inflation is real. While we’re serving more shoppers, that’s partly offset by customers being more intentional about what they’re putting in the baskets. That’s why we’re determined to bring more value to more places, in store and through our new online business.”