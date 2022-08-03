HopmeServe buys heating firm

Richard Shepherd, HomeServe’s managing director of installations

The Walsall-based home assistance business has purchased Hereford Heating, which has thousands of customers and commercial contracts in Herefordshire and Wales.

Hereford Heating was founded in 2006 by managing director Rob Nash. It employs 30 people, and last year installed around 400 boilers for its 6,500 customers.

The move gives the FTSE 250-listed company a larger footprint in the region, with Hereford Heating set to retain its name and continue to operate as normal.

Additionally, its long-term focus on renewables will help support HomeServe’s ambitions with new low energy technologies.

Hereford Heating adds to the three firms who joined HomeServe UK during the last financial year, taking its ownership to five companies in total.

Richard Shepherd, HomeServe’s managing director of installations, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Hereford Heating to the growing HomeServe family. As a company, they boast an outstanding local reputation for excellent customer service alongside strong profitability. We are committed to continuing to identify solid, profitable heating services firms to expand our portfolio even further.

“As with all our acquisitions, we will let them carry on doing what they do best. I speak for everyone at HomeServe when I say Hereford Heating will be a great addition to our company and we wish them ongoing success with us by their side.”

Rob Nash, founder and managing director of Hereford Heating, added: “Joining HomeServe is great news for our business – providing us with growth opportunities and vital, long-term stability.