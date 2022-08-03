Half year sales and profits up for Hill and Smith

Profits are up for the group which makes motorway barriers

Revenue grew by 12 per cent to £349.9 million with pre-tax profit jumping 95 per cent to £31.4m.

The group, which includes Hill and Smith Barrier at Springvale Business Park, Bilston, has declared an interim dividend of 13p per share.

Executive chairman Alan Giddins said: "The group has had a good first half. We have also continued to make progress on exiting some of our lower growth portfolio businesses.