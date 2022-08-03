Notification Settings

Half year sales and profits up for Hill and Smith

By John Corser

Transport infrastructure group Hill and Smith Holdings enjoyed growth in sales and profits in the first six months of this year.

Profits are up for the group which makes motorway barriers

Revenue grew by 12 per cent to £349.9 million with pre-tax profit jumping 95 per cent to £31.4m.

The group, which includes Hill and Smith Barrier at Springvale Business Park, Bilston, has declared an interim dividend of 13p per share.

Executive chairman Alan Giddins said: "The group has had a good first half. We have also continued to make progress on exiting some of our lower growth portfolio businesses.

"Looking forward, our aim is to accelerate progress and growth. While we are mindful of current macroeconomic uncertainty, the group is exposed to strong structural growth markets and, with a proven track record of resilience, is well positioned to deliver against our strategic goals."

John Corser

By John Corser

