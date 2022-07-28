Profits recover for bus group Rotala

Diamond Bus is part of Rotala

Rotala, which said passenger numbers were recovering slowly but steadily, achieved pre-tax profit of £2.1 million from £800,000 a year earlier.

Chief executive Simon Dunn said: "During the Covid-19 pandemic, we decided to focus on cash conservation and debt reduction with the objective of emerging from the pandemic with a robust balance sheet, fit for renewed commercial operation. We believe that we have achieved these objectives.

"As the bus industry recovers from the effects of COVID-19, bus networks are being reviewed and rationalised and this is causing a good deal of turbulence in the industry which should bring a continuing flow of acquisition opportunities to Rotala, much like the acquisitions made in the first half of 2021-2022. We are well placed to take advantage of these opportunities as they arise. "

The Rotala board expects passenger numbers to continue to grow slowly but steadily for the remainder of the finacial year, but not to recover fully to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

Commercial revenue for the half year was up from £12.4m a year earlier to £24.7m, but overall revenue was down from £47.3m to £39m as grants and subsidies reduced from £27m to £4.8m as passenger numbers recovered and bus service levels ceased to be mandated by the Government.