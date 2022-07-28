Ladder for the Black Country: Accountants take on apprentices

Blackthorns

Blackthorns Chartered Accountants, based in Lye, is looking to recruit a business administrator (level three) and an accounts trainee (AAT level two or three).

There is an opportunity for the roles to become permanent, for the right candidates, upon completion of the apprenticeship.

The company offers a wide range of services, which includes accountancy, auditing, taxation, payroll and business consultancy for clients who are based predominantly in the Black Country and Worcestershire.

Director Mel Samms said: “The practice has continued to grow which has given us the opportunity to create these apprenticeship positions. We are looking for candidates who are keen to learn and grow into the roles and progress within the business."

Blackthorns are working in conjunction with PTP Training who are providing the apprenticeship training for both of these apprenticeships.