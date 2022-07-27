Hot weather hits Marston's food sales

Marston's incoming CEO Andrew Andrea

For the 42 weeks to July 23 total like-for-like sales were down on the same period in 2018-2019 and reflecting the impact of the reintroduction of trading restrictions in December and January.

Sales in the Wolverhampton-based group’s managed and franchise pubs returned to 2018-2019 levels in the period. Drinks sales have continued to outperform food sales.

Like-for-like sales in the last 16 weeks to July 23 are one per cent below 2018-2019, but in the first 12 weeks of this period sales were slightly ahead.

Over the last four weeks of the period despite drinks sales continuing to be in growth, food sales weakened.

Marston's said the level of customer demand had been encouraging, notwithstanding the uncertainty around the cost of living for consumers.

Looking forward, the group remained well placed to deliver positive trading with its balanced estate of predominantly community pubs, investment in outdoor trading areas and staycation custom.

The group’s electricity contract ended in March and the ongoing situation in Ukraine continues to impact energy prices with electricity costs expected to be around £2 million higher than previously expected for the secnd half of the financial year.

With energy cost inflation likely to persist in the short term, Marston’s has taken the decision to fix the group’s electricity rates for winter 2022, covering the six-month period from September 2022 to March 2023 with an incremental cost impact of around £3m in 2022-2023. The Group’s gas price is also fixed until the end of March 2025 with no additional incremental spend anticipated.

Chief executive Andrew Andrea said: “Since Covid restrictions were lifted, we have been encouraged with the level of sales as we have transitioned to operating on a ‘business as usual’ basis. In spite of external economic headwinds, we have not seen any discernible change to customer footfall to date and remain cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see similar levels of customer demand across the summer where we will benefit from our investments in outside space and staycations.

“We continue to focus on our strategic plans and remain on track with our debt reduction strategy. We are making considerable progress with the transition away from our value food Two for One brand which will be complete by the end of September. We have completed 45 of these pub conversions to date and, whilst still early days, initial indications are encouraging with positive customer feedback and improving returns. We remain confident that the changes we are implementing now will deliver a higher quality business for the group over the medium to longer term.”