Annual profits and sales rise for Trifast

Trifast saw improved sales in its last financial year

The group, which has its technical and innovation centre at Waterside Park, Tipton, saw a 16.2 per cent rise in revenue to £218.6 million with pre-tax profit up36.4 per cent to £10.6m.

Chief executive Mark Belton said the board remained confident that the fundamentals of its business model and strategy positioned Trifast well to become a larger, more profitable company.