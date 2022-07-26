Notification Settings

Annual profits and sales rise for Trifast

Published:

Fastenings group Trifast enjoyed growth in both sales and profits for the year to the end of March.

Trifast saw improved sales in its last financial year

The group, which has its technical and innovation centre at Waterside Park, Tipton, saw a 16.2 per cent rise in revenue to £218.6 million with pre-tax profit up36.4 per cent to £10.6m.

Chief executive Mark Belton said the board remained confident that the fundamentals of its business model and strategy positioned Trifast well to become a larger, more profitable company.

"Over the coming financial year we will continue to make steady progress through a mix of customer service, technical innovation, investment and capturing key opportunities being presented," he explained.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

