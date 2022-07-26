40 new jobs as firm relocates to Wolverhampton

Access 360 is part of Tyman Group

Access 360 is part of Tyman UK and Ireland, a division of Tyman Group.

It provides construction professionals with roof, ceiling, wall and floor access products through its brands Bilco UK, Profab Access and Howe Green.

The new jobs are at the new manufacturing hub, which will span more than 67,000 sq ft and feature the latest engineering technology.

Production roles that are available including welders, paint operatives, assembly operatives, transport coordinators, field engineers and stock control assistants.

Recruitment is taking place throughout the summer and into September, with all available vacancies and details of how to apply listed on profabaccess.com/careers

Rob Glen, managing director of Access 360, said: “The relocation of our UK headquarters to the West Midlands marks a significant step in our growth strategy as we scale up our manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

“As part of this process, we are searching for talented and committed individuals that have the capacity to learn about new technologies. People who are willing to learn and grow with the business are essential in ensuring our continued growth and success.”

The existing Access 360 sites are at Atherstone, Bury St Edmunds and Ware. The operations at Atherstone and Ware will move to Wolverhampton.