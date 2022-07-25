Latest Black Country and Staffordshire food hygiene ratings with one business rated zero

The latest ratings given out to establishments show that a number of businesses scored the highest rating of five out of five, but one received a zero, three places were given just one out of five, and four places were given a two out of five.
K I Cafe Castlewood, Uttoxeter Road, Stafford was given a zero out of five after an assessment was carried out on June 10, the Food Standards Agency website shows.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:
K I Cafe Castlewood, Uttoxeter Road, Stafford
The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:
Tannery Fish Bar, Unit 5, Day Street, Walsall.
Coseley Cricket Club at Church Road, Coseley, Bilston
Top UKs Fried Chicken Pizza at 220 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley
Four businesses were given two out of five:
Saucy Sausage, 34a High Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill
Bun & Shake, 281a Walsall Road, West Bromwich
The Castle Pub at 253 Castle Street, Dudley
The Slice Guyz, a takeaway at Sultan Pizza, 11 Stewart Street, Wolverhampton
Six food establishments were rated three out of five:
Kingswinford Pizza, 3 Dingle Road, Kingswinford
Kathmandu Durbar @ The Four Crosses, 1 Green Lane, Shelfield, Walsall
Taste at 1 Bell Street, Stourbridge
Lai-Do, 661 Birmingham New Road, Bilston
Pizza Land, 293 High Street, Smethwick
The Garden Room and Farmers Pantry, 23 Queensway, Halesowen
Nine businesses were handed the second best rating of four out of five:
The New Spice, 35 - 37 School Street, Wolverhampton
The Island, Masala Fusion Restaurant, 135-136 Lichfield Road, Stafford
J J's Fish Bar at 11 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston
The Subcontinent, 10 Victoria Street, Wolverhampton
Bromley Lane Fish Bar at 7 Dingle Road, Kingswinford
Masters (Home of Snooker), 77 Bridge Street, Walsall
Chilli Massala, 273 Bristnall Hall Road, Oldbury
Centre Spot, Amar House, Broad Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton
Chickenbox & Pizza Ltd, at 424 High Street, Smethwick
Nine businesses were given the best rating of five out of five:
Olive Catering @ Veolia at Kingswood Crescent, Kingswood Lakeside
Time For Tea at Rugeley Indoor Market Unit 1- 4, Elmore Lane, Rugeley
Bell and Bottle at 42 Mount Street, Hednesford
Food Paradise at 76 Market Street, Hednesford
Lucarelli Restaurant, 58-60 Seager Street, West Bromwich
Papa John's at 11 Hagley Road, Stourbridge
Subway at Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill
Chainak, 25 Caldmore Green, Walsall
KFC, Unit 4, Penn Road Retail Park, Marston Road