Latest Black Country and Staffordshire food hygiene ratings with one business rated zero

Food Standards Agency Hygiene Ratings

The latest ratings given out to establishments show that a number of businesses scored the highest rating of five out of five, but one received a zero, three places were given just one out of five, and four places were given a two out of five.

K I Cafe Castlewood, Uttoxeter Road, Stafford was given a zero out of five after an assessment was carried out on June 10, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

K I Cafe Castlewood, Uttoxeter Road, Stafford

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

Tannery Fish Bar, Unit 5, Day Street, Walsall.

Coseley Cricket Club at Church Road, Coseley, Bilston

Top UKs Fried Chicken Pizza at 220 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley

Four businesses were given two out of five:

Saucy Sausage, 34a High Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill

Bun & Shake, 281a Walsall Road, West Bromwich

The Castle Pub at 253 Castle Street, Dudley

The Slice Guyz, a takeaway at Sultan Pizza, 11 Stewart Street, Wolverhampton

Six food establishments were rated three out of five:

Kingswinford Pizza, 3 Dingle Road, Kingswinford

Kathmandu Durbar @ The Four Crosses, 1 Green Lane, Shelfield, Walsall

Taste at 1 Bell Street, Stourbridge

Lai-Do, 661 Birmingham New Road, Bilston

Pizza Land, 293 High Street, Smethwick

The Garden Room and Farmers Pantry, 23 Queensway, Halesowen

Nine businesses were handed the second best rating of four out of five:

The New Spice, 35 - 37 School Street, Wolverhampton

The Island, Masala Fusion Restaurant, 135-136 Lichfield Road, Stafford

J J's Fish Bar at 11 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston

The Subcontinent, 10 Victoria Street, Wolverhampton

Bromley Lane Fish Bar at 7 Dingle Road, Kingswinford

Masters (Home of Snooker), 77 Bridge Street, Walsall

Chilli Massala, 273 Bristnall Hall Road, Oldbury

Centre Spot, Amar House, Broad Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

Chickenbox & Pizza Ltd, at 424 High Street, Smethwick

Nine businesses were given the best rating of five out of five: