Latest Black Country and Staffordshire food hygiene ratings with one business rated zero

By Sunil Midda

Hygiene ratings have been released for food businesses across the Black Country and Staffordshire, with one cafe receiving a rating of zero out of five, the worst possible score.

Food Standards Agency Hygiene Ratings

The latest ratings given out to establishments show that a number of businesses scored the highest rating of five out of five, but one received a zero, three places were given just one out of five, and four places were given a two out of five.

K I Cafe Castlewood, Uttoxeter Road, Stafford was given a zero out of five after an assessment was carried out on June 10, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

  • K I Cafe Castlewood, Uttoxeter Road, Stafford

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

  • Tannery Fish Bar, Unit 5, Day Street, Walsall.

  • Coseley Cricket Club at Church Road, Coseley, Bilston

  • Top UKs Fried Chicken Pizza at 220 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley

Four businesses were given two out of five:

  • Saucy Sausage, 34a High Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill

  • Bun & Shake, 281a Walsall Road, West Bromwich

  • The Castle Pub at 253 Castle Street, Dudley

  • The Slice Guyz, a takeaway at Sultan Pizza, 11 Stewart Street, Wolverhampton

Six food establishments were rated three out of five:

  • Kingswinford Pizza, 3 Dingle Road, Kingswinford

  • Kathmandu Durbar @ The Four Crosses, 1 Green Lane, Shelfield, Walsall

  • Taste at 1 Bell Street, Stourbridge

  • Lai-Do, 661 Birmingham New Road, Bilston

  • Pizza Land, 293 High Street, Smethwick

  • The Garden Room and Farmers Pantry, 23 Queensway, Halesowen

Nine businesses were handed the second best rating of four out of five:

  • The New Spice, 35 - 37 School Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Island, Masala Fusion Restaurant, 135-136 Lichfield Road, Stafford

  • J J's Fish Bar at 11 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston

  • The Subcontinent, 10 Victoria Street, Wolverhampton

  • Bromley Lane Fish Bar at 7 Dingle Road, Kingswinford

  • Masters (Home of Snooker), 77 Bridge Street, Walsall

  • Chilli Massala, 273 Bristnall Hall Road, Oldbury

  • Centre Spot, Amar House, Broad Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

  • Chickenbox & Pizza Ltd, at 424 High Street, Smethwick

Nine businesses were given the best rating of five out of five:

  • Olive Catering @ Veolia at Kingswood Crescent, Kingswood Lakeside

  • Time For Tea at Rugeley Indoor Market Unit 1- 4, Elmore Lane, Rugeley

  • Bell and Bottle at 42 Mount Street, Hednesford

  • Food Paradise at 76 Market Street, Hednesford

  • Lucarelli Restaurant, 58-60 Seager Street, West Bromwich

  • Papa John's at 11 Hagley Road, Stourbridge

  • Subway at Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill

  • Chainak, 25 Caldmore Green, Walsall

  • KFC, Unit 4, Penn Road Retail Park, Marston Road

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

