Trespass store ready to open its doors at Merry Hill

Store manager David Finnie at Trespass, Merry Hill

Its new store opens at the Brierley Hill centre tomorrow.

Trespass produces outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for all types of outdoor pursuits.

It is sold in more than 70 countries around the world.

Trespass is running a special offer over its opening weekend at Merry Hill with £10 off when visitors spend £50 or more.

It is the latest addition to the centre’s growing lifestyle and clothing offering following on from the recent opening of international fashion brand Jayley Collection at the end of May.

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: “It’s fantastic to see another internationally established brand arrive at Merry Hill. Whether you’re scaling a summit, walking the dog, or strolling around the Client Hills this summer, the new Trespass store has everything for all ages."

Alex O’Neil, area manager at Trespass, added: “We’re delighted to be opening at Merry Hill, the latest launch in our expansion across the UK. We strive to bridge the gap between fashionable, technical and traditional, with innovative own-brand technologies and products such as Tres-Tex and Tres-Shield that have transformed outdoor attire, while staying true to our core value of being at home in the outdoors.

“We know the people of the West Midlands love the outdoors and we’re sure they’ll also appreciate the mix of style, quality and good value that Trespass will bring. With summer weather already upon us, our latest store opening at Merry Hill couldn’t be more timely.”