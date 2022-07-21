Shoe Zone set to reopen in West Bromwich

West Brmwich Shoe Zone reopens on July 29

The shop in New Square Shopping Centre is opening on July 29.

It has been closed just over a month while undergoing a modern refit.

The refitted store will stock popular brands such as Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, S’Oliver, Lunar and Lotus for the first time, along with its own-brand shoes and accessories.

The store will be open Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 7pm and Sunday 10:30am to 5pm.

Dave Westwood who was previously assistant manager at the Oldbury store has been promoted to the role of store manager.

He said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers new and old into the updated store. We have a fantastic selection of offers and new styles ideal for the warmer weather.”

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone: “We’re excited to re-open our West Bromwich store with a new look and access to even more brands, as well as our own popular range of stylish and affordable shoes and accessories.

“Opening in time for the summer heatwaves, our new store will make buying shoes for the warm weather and shoes for the return to school in September, much easier. From sandals and clogs to more formal styles and school shoes, you’ll be able to get them all here.”