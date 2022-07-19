Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Record year for sales at Kidderminster carpets group Victoria

By John CorserKidderminsterBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Carpets and floor coverings group Victoria saw sales top £1 billion in its latest financial year.

Victoria Carpets has its headquarters in Kidderminster
Victoria Carpets has its headquarters in Kidderminster

Revenue was up 54 per cent to a record £1.01 billion for the Kidderminster-based group for the year to April 2.

Underlying pre-tax profit rose by 47.3 per cent to £73.8 million.

It was the the ninth consecutive record year for revenue and operating profit which was up 16.8 per cent to £53.6m.

Executive chairman Geoff Wilding said: “Victoria continues to be in an enviable operational position thanks to the achievements of our management team, who have successfully managed a year that has seen the highest inflation in a generation alongside massive disruption to global supply chains.

"This year they remain laser-focussed on integration of recent acquisitions and execution of detailed synergy plans that will drive higher productivity, lower costs, and better customer service.

"I remain confident Victoria will continue to create wealth for shareholders.”

The record sales were achieved despite challenging operational conditions due to supply chain constraints and significant inflationary pressures.

Victoria made five value-adding acquisitions completed during the year – one in the UK and Europe soft flooring division, three in the UK and Europe ceramic tiles division, and one in the US forming a new North America division.

Business
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News