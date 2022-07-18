Wolverhampton's Jazzi P makes bra appeal in aid of breast cancer patients

The popular Wolverhampton DJ, also known as Jazzi P, aims to collect 1,000 brassieres for her ABC (Against Breast Cancer) campaign launched after a relative died of the condition.
She has set up a series of pink-coloured Bra Banks which can each hold 100 new or pre-loved items of all styles and sizes for the effort.
In addition she is making plans for a special Sunday afternoon tea event to give more supporters a chance to hand over hundreds more undies in exchange for a slice of cake and a cuppa.
"I'm asking ladies to donate pre-loved or new bras towards my ABC - Against Breast Cancer campaign. The plan at the moment is to have admission by bra donation only.
"I'm shopping round for a venue and if there is a hire fee there will also be a monetary charge of £5 per lady to cover it.
"We're also calling for cake shops to donate some cakes towards the effort so we can keep the costs to a minimum.
"Each lady will receive tea and slice of cake as a thank you for their bra donation and there will be background music. Guest speakers will include breast cancer survivors."
To offer cakes email her via jazzipmms@gmail.com. Donated bras must be wearable or repairable.
Bra Banks are situated at the Red Lion Pub, in Amos Lane, Wednesfield; Job Centre Plus, in Queen Street, in Wolverhampton centre; and balloon shop Inflated Creations, in Hollington Road, East Park.
Each tonne of bras raises £700 for the charity and saves them from landfill.
Jazzi P performed on Kylie Minogue's 1991 chart hit 'Shocked' and also appeared in Big Brother in 2014. The Jazzi P Radio UK can be heard online at zeno.fm/radio/jazzi-p-radio-jpr/.