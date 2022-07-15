Tamworth company's rise from garden shed to making millions

Deniz and Jason Yarnell

Vanilla Underground, based in Lichfield Road Industrial Estate, designs, manufactures and sells premium clothing, gifts and accessories, distributing to more than 140 countries around the world.

The business, founded and run by husband-and-wife team Jason and Deniz Yarnell, recently shipped its four millionth product worldwide and is on track for a £20 million turnover.

It employs more than 50 members of staff, sending out several thousand items every day.

Vanilla Underground’s rapid success over recent years has landed the company recognition in 25th place on a new top 100 list of the UK’s fastest growing private businesses where the founders are still involved.

The inaugural Growth 100, run by FEBE, is a new initiative backed by former BBC Dragons Jenny Campbell and Sarah Willingham and founders of major companies such as Bloom & Wild, Grenade and Charlie Bigham’s.

The Growth 100 aims to celebrate entrepreneurship among businesses which have sales between £3m and £200m, have been trading for at least three years and turned an operating profit in the latest financial year.

For Jason and Deniz, who started by selling T-shirts from their garden shed around 14 years ago, it’s the perfect reminder to take stock of everything they have achieved.

And that ‘stock’ includes branded merchandise from favourite movies, TV shows, bands, computer games and toys, including items such as Star Wars mugs, Pusheen pyjamas, Stranger Things T-shirts and Harry Potter doormats.

Deniz said: “We’re absolutely thrilled. This is a huge achievement for us.