Jobs and business promise as brothers buy 'eyesore' former boxing gym

By John CorserCradley HeathBusinessPublished: Comments

A pair of Black Country brothers have completed purchase on a former boxing gym dubbed an “eyesore” and vowed to bring jobs and respectability to the site.

The former home of the Black Country Boxing Club in Dudley Road, Lye
Phil and Mark Stewardson of Stewardson Developments in Cradley Heath are set to invest £1 million in the purchase and renovation of the former home of the Black Country Boxing Club on Dudley Road in Lye.

They are now planning to attract jobs and reputable businesses to the site, which sits on half an acre and comprises a 3,500 sq ft retail unit.

Phil Stewardson, director of Stewardson Developments, said: “We have long had an interest in this property. Being on the main route to Merry Hill shopping centre it’s strategically perfectly placed and we’re confident of bringing a big-name brand to the site along with the jobs that entails.”

Co-director Mark Stewardson, said: “Stewardson Developments has a proven track record in redeveloping residential property over the past 25 years and we are increasingly expanding our commercial holdings.

“We are a family business, keen on regenerating in our local area and supporting the community by exploring the roadside retail potential of Dudley Road.”

The sale was handled by Paul Kettle at George Green Solicitors and was sold by Bond Wolfe in Birmingham.

Stewardson Developments was represented by Harvey Pearson of Hexagon Commercial Property.

Harvey Pearson, Director, commented: “We’re thrilled that we were able to deliver this purchase for Phil and Mark.

“We are already speaking with many national and international organisations who have an interest in leasing the site.

“I have no doubt this site, which was previously an eyesore with poor history, will be completely transformed in a short space of time and will complement local occupiers like Aldi and Subway very well.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

