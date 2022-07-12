Tamworth entrepreneur set to reach new heights for charity

Kyle Raffo

Kyle Raffo, who runs marketing agency Embello, is set to scale the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps this summer for the Tamworth-based Help Us Help Others (HUHO) charity.

He will be joining fellow town businessmen, Darren and Jamie Lake, founder and CEO of Pure Cloud Solutions, in a bid to raise at least £30,000 for the charity.

The donation would support HUHO’s work in providing vital help to local people who really need it, whether they have disabilities, medical conditions, equipment needs, or those facing social or financial crisis.

At 4,478 metres, the Matterhorn’s summit is one of the tallest in the Alps and Europe and Kyle said: "I’m always up for a challenge and I’m passionate about supporting the community.

"We help local charity groups and organisations with various fundraising and grant opportunities through Embello, but it’s also something that is important to me personally.

"I know Darren and Jamie and am familiar with the amazing work they have been doing with Help Us Help Others, which is really about giving local people a helping hand when they’re faced with a crisis.

"These are the sort of things that could happen to any of us at any time and sometimes you just need someone to help.

“Climbing the Matterhorn is definitely going to be a challenge, but it’s one I’m looking forward to. I just hope we can reach our target of £30,000, as people need help more than ever at the moment.”

Help Us Help Others was founded by Darren Lake in 2016 to support what the charity describes as the ‘real heroes of this world’. Beneficiaries need help for a whole range of reasons and usually struggle to get the support from local authorities or other agencies.

The trio will embark on the week-long trip this August and are 20 per cent of the way towards their £30,000 target.