Staffordshire firm to offer 10pc pay rise to help employees with cost of living

Martin Smith

From this month, as part of a £1.1 million investment, every member of staff across Hixon-based engineering and manufacturing business The HEX Group will receive a 10 per cent pay increase.

It comes as UK inflation currently sits at a 40-year high. Further support is also being introduced to help staff feeling the strain as the UK faces its biggest financial squeeze with food prices and energy costs at a record high.

The move follows continued growth for the Staffordshire business as work nears completion on its new multi-million pound site at Beacon Park, Stafford.

The group is currently looking to recruit 45 additional roles across a number of sectors following an increase in demand for UK sheet metal manufacturing.

Martin Smith, The HEX Group chief executive, said: “The cost of living crisis is one of the worst affecting families in modern times and as a company we will continue to monitor the economic situation to support and look after employees in the best way possible.

"Employee wellness doesn’t just stop at the factory gate, we have always put the needs of colleagues at the centre of everything we do and as the cost of living escalates on an almost weekly basis, we have a duty to do more to protect the welfare of our entire workforce.

“The 10 per cent pay rise works alongside other benefits to make sure that all of our loyal workforce are given the very best support.”

The HEX Group, which includes Bri-Stor Systems, Alpha Manufacturing and Atlas Coating, employs approximately 500 people and specialises in sheet metal fabrication, vehicle conversion solutions, engineering and advanced powder coating technology.

The company occupies a 35-acre site and has maintained its reputation as a first-class employer, investing heavily in staff welfare, since the business began back in the 1980s.

Karen Barnacle, group HR manager has worked in the business for over 25 years and says the wage boost is just one part of a continued commitment to staff welfare: “The HEX Group has always offered employment packages that reflect the needs of today’s workforce.

"Last month we launched our Health Cash Plan, entitling all employees with two-years continuous service to claim back the cost of medical services ranging from dental treatment through to physiotherapy and hospital scans. In addition to this, from day one of employment, all colleagues can access a free and confidential counselling service, designed to support team members on any issue affecting them or their family.”

Started in 1989 the firm is continuing to see strong growth following continued demand for UK manufacturing solutions.