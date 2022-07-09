Tividale firm the big winner at business ball and awards

Ramfoam in Hainge Road, Tividale

The Hainge Road company, which makes protective visors, was announced as Business of the Year at the event attended by 500 guests at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Friday.

Ninder Johal, owner of Wednesbury-based Nachural Events, presented the award to director Tim Mulqueen.

Mr Johal praised Ramfoam as a company with innovation at the heart of its DNA.

"They came up with some amazing products during Covid. They are on a growth trajectory and now export around the world," he added.

Awards in 13 other categories were also presented to businesses and individual from across the Midlands.

Entrepreneur of the Year was Baz Kooner of vodka and whisky maker Jatt Life, from Kingswinford.

Wolverhampton's Little Dessert Shop won Enterprise of the Year.

Business Woman of the Year went to Shindar Chall who runs care homes business Superior Care in Oldbury.

Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre celebrated jointly winning the Community Excellence Award. It was shared with the Canal and River Trust for its work on improving the canals in Walsall.

Tipton business Let's Sanify, which makes natural disinfectants, won the first award of the night for Start-up of the Year with Wolverhampton-based School of Coding, which offers computer science education, winning excellence in technology.

International Business of the Year went to Wednesbury-based foundry Alucast, which supplies automotive businesses, and electrical engineers Estil from Dudley were the winners of the award for promoting apprenticeships.

The Midlands office of accountancy firm Crowe UK in Oldbury landed the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award. and Everest and Co Accountants, Wolverhampton, won Excellence in Customer Service.

Dudley Council also celebrated after winning the award for Excellence in Innovation.