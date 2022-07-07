Jaguar Land Rover sales hit by computer chip shortages and China lockdowns

The new Range Rover Sport

Despite a record order book, sales continue to be constrained by the global computer chip shortage and the impact of Covid lockdowns in China.

Total sales were 78,825 vehicles – 183 down on the quarter to the end of March. The breakdown was 15,207 Jaguars and 63,318 Land Rovers.

They were down 37 per cent – 46,000 on the same quarter a year ago.

Compared to the previous quarter, sales were 10 per cent higher in the UK and 49 per cent in Europe but down five per cent in China and 30 per cent in North America.

JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 north of Wolverhampton, continues to see strong demand for its products, with global retail orders again setting new records in the quarter.

At the end of June the total order book had grown to almost 200,000 cars, up around 32,000 orders from the the end of March 2022.

Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender are particularly strong with over 62,000, 20,000 and 46,000 orders respectively.