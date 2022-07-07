Ladder for the Black Country: Trio start new roles at training firm PTP

Mansoor Nourine, Ben Wilson, Honey Warner and Rob Colbourne

Walsall-based PTP is part of the BCTG Group, an Oldbury-based training organisation which supports almost 10,000 young people and adults each year.

The company works with employers across the region to find apprentices and on this occasion needed to fill three positions to support its own expansion.

Honey Warner and Ben Wilson both now work as administrators in PTP’s business support team completing Customer Service Practitioner level two apprenticeships, and Mansoor Nourine is an IT systems assistant carrying out his Business Administration level 3 apprenticeship.

Rob Colbourne, chief executive of PTP, said: “We’re delighted that Honey, Ben and Mansoor have joined us as apprentices.

“All three impressed managers when they spent time with us on various introductory programmes, and we felt they all fully deserved their new positions.

“We look forward to helping them develop their skills and progress within the business when opportunities become available.”

Honey Warner, from Walsall, came across PTP when the company found her an initial traineeship as a dental nurse when she was just 16.

Now aged 17, Holly said: “My traineeship went well and everyone was helpful but after three weeks I realised becoming a dental nurse was not the right fit.

“Instead, I realised how much I enjoyed reception and administration work and my tutor was so helpful finding me a new opportunity here at PTP!

“I had another traineeship and am now on an apprenticeship that I’m enjoying so much, and I already have a lot of responsibility.

“My manager and tutor are incredibly helpful and supportive, and I’ve now achieved English level 2 and I am getting ready to sit my maths exam.

“Leaving school or college and not knowing what you want to do can be so stressful, because what happens if you get stuck in a job you don’t enjoy?

“But the traineeship experiences mean I’m now in an apprenticeship I enjoy and feel so much more confident in my ability to progress.”

Ben Wilson, from Walsall Wood, first joined PTP on a Kickstart programme before starting his apprenticeship earlier this year.

The 21-year-old said: “I left sixth form to look for work but Covid-19 lockdowns presented huge challenges until I arrived at PTP.

“I wasn’t very confident about going into a new environment and not knowing what I should be doing, but starting an apprenticeship has been extremely beneficial.

“The worry of not fitting in was soon gone as I was immediately made to feel welcome, and all my tasks were fully explained.

“The workshops have helped me build knowledge and understanding to improve my work, as well as gaining job experience.

“I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship as it’s the perfect opportunity to move into work you’re interested in, while allowing you to learn at the same time.”

Mansoor Nourine, from Wolverhampton, graduated from Wolverhampton University with a computer science degree, and was a local volunteer before joining PTP.

The 26-year-old said: “An important factor that attracted me to the apprenticeship was acquiring skills for my CV, which will improve my future employability.

“Another attraction was the opportunity to have a salary during my training, therefore earning while also getting a qualification and experience.

“The apprenticeship also means I get help and support from colleagues and managers, and I’ve acquired many skills.