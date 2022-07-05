3DT expands service range thanks to CNC acquisition

Graham Cherry, Paul Reeves and Wayne Hall

The five-figure package will see the specialists in product and component prototype development, design and manufacturing expand the range of services now available to clients, including steel cutting, from the automotive, engineering, transport and medical sectors.

Based in Burntwood and a leading global supplier of manufacturing equipment, Chester Machine Tools supplied 3DT with a Chester VF1100 high speed ultra high performance CNC machining centre, designed for high-speed and high-efficiency machining.

The funding for 3DT’s acquisition was arranged by Wayne Hall, Paragon SME lending’s business development manager for manufacturing.

He said: “I’m delighted that Paragon has facilitated 3DT’s acquisition of new equipment from Chester Machine Tools, two leading specialists in their fields. By providing innovative businesses with access to funding in a timely and efficient manner, Paragon is playing a key role as a catalyst for growth in the manufacturing sector. I look forward to supporting other businesses in accessing the funding necessary to further their aims and grow their client base.”

Paul Reeves, a founding partner of 3DT, said: “As we continue to grow our customer base it is important that we can acquiring the equipment necessary to increase our capacity and the range of services 3DT is able to offer. Thanks to Wayne Hall and the team at Paragon we have been able to do both, as part of a smooth and easy process that will allow us to develop, design, and manufacture pioneering products.”

Graham Cherry, Chester Machine Tool’s CNC sale manager, said: “I have been involved in the machine space for many years and have had an excellent experience working with Paragon. Its knowledge in the machine space, together with its appetite and willingness to support Chester and our customers has been a breath of fresh air.