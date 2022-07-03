Staffordshire hotel and wedding venue to be sold at auction

The Manor Guest House features in Bond Wolfe’s next auction in Birmingham on Thursday, July 21.
The manor house at Watt Place, Cheadle has 11 en-suite bedrooms, a three bedroomed owners’ apartment and a separate three-bedroomed bungalow.
The freehold property will have a guide price of more than £705,000 in Bond Wolfe’s first return to the auction room in two-and-a-half years. The sale will also be live-streamed online.
Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “This attractive and well-presented lot could be a great business venture with a potentially fabulous lifestyle opportunity for anyone wanting to work in the hospitality industry, with numerous income streams.
“The guest house has a large, 12 metre square, pillar free event hall which can accommodate approximately 130 guests, making it ideal for events such as weddings, birthdays and even funeral wakes.
“For weddings, a beautifully arranged bridal suite is also available as well as an attractive enclosed garden, perfect for a photo shoot.
“The property has also been run as a cosy and family-friendly boutique style guest house for the last 15 years, and has a recently refurbished breakfast and dining room with space for 18 covers.
“There is a well-maintained and picturesque walled garden with a patio seating area and a pond, and there is parking space for up to 35 cars.”
Mr Tudor explained that the property lies in a prominent position opposite St Giles The Abbott Church, close to the centre of the historic market town.
“While the property is all ready for a continuation of its existing use as a guest house and special occasions venue, it is also considered suitable for alternative uses including redevelopment for residential, subject to planning permission,” he added.
The Manor Guest House is one of scores of properties in Bond Wolfe’s auction that starts at 9.30am in the Holte Suite at Aston Villa’s Villa Park ground.