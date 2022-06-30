Airport security screening investment

An artist's impression of the new security screening area

Investment in a next generation security system will achieve compliance with new Government standards as well as enabling greater numbers of customers to be processed more quickly at peak times.

In its master plan published in 2018, Birmingham Airport outlined its aspiration to grow customer volumes from 13 million a year (pre-pandemic) to around 18m by 2033.

Its new security hall supports this expansion, which in turn will help drive economic growth in the West Midlands region.

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, said: “This investment paves the way for a better customer experience and economic growth in the West Midlands. For these reasons, I’m excited about our next generation security system.”

The airport submitted its planning application for this scheme to Solihull Borough Council earlier this week.

Delivering the new system will also enable better use of existing space including an enlarged departures area and additional retail and seating for customers to enjoy.