Strong trading continues for Lookers

The Lookers Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wolverhampton

Trading has continued to be strong for the group, which includes Mercedez-Benz dealerships in Stourbridge, Walsall and Wolverhampton and BMW in Stafford.

The figure is down from £50.3m in the first half of 2021 with the second quarter seeing lockdown restrictions lifted.

In the five months to the end of May this year the UK passenger car market declined by 8.7 per cent, significantly impacted by supply restrictions and logistics disruption. The Group performed broadly in line with the total market but outperformed the market in the brands which it represents.

In the five months the group's used vehicle volumes declined by 8.1 per cent.

After sales revenue remained resilient showing good growth throughout the period.

Lookers anticipates that the new and used vehicle supply restrictions will continue for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.