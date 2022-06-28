From Black Country Chamber president to chief for Sarah Moorhouse

Sarah Moorhouse

Sarah, marketing and operations director at chamber Platinum Group member BCRS Business Loans, will take over the role following the departure of Corin Crane, who leaves at the end of June to head up the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

She said: “The chamber has a rich history and significant potential to continue to support and shape the future of our Black Country businesses. I’m looking forward to working with the incredibly talented team to accelerate innovation and create value and impact for our members and have a clear transformational ambition to change what the chamber can offer the region.”

A strong advocate of the chamber’s work for many years, 38-year-old Tettenhall-based Sarah, a graduate of the University of Wolverhampton, will join late summer to oversee the work of the region’s longest serving business support organisation and head up a team of 22 who work on behalf of the area’s many businesses.

“It will be a wrench to leave BCRS after 11 years but I’m looking forward to a fresh new challenge at the chamber," she said.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed chief executive and to be joining a talented team, doing such important work for our region.

“Our members will always be at the heart of everything the chamber does, and I will be immensely proud to be their advocate and champion in the region and beyond, together we can build a stronger region.

“Businesses across the region have been hard hit by the pandemic and many of our members are trying to make Brexit work at a time of spiralling inflation and costs of doing business.

“We must do all we can to shape a future that enables our amazing businesses to flourish and achieve their full potential."

She added: “I also hope I can continue Corin’s work with government to deliver a levelling-up agenda that has a focus on people and opportunity as well as on critical investment in infrastructure with our campaigns.

“It’s a privilege to succeed him, he has worked tirelessly on behalf of chamber members and has made an immense contribution to the Black Country.

“I am delighted he will remain in an influential position in the West Midlands, and it means we can continue to work collaboratively with our colleagues across the region.”

Sarah began her career in PR and communications with Wolverhampton Wanderers and was later an account manager with Connect PR before moving to BCRS in 2011.

Chamber chairman Phil Purssey said: “Following a very competitive process I am delighted to welcome Sarah as our new CEO.

“Sarah’s experience as a chamber member and latterly as president will serve her well in the new role.