Office telephones systems firm is sold

Midshire's offices at Doranda Way in West Bromwich

Bournemouth-based 4Com has bought Midshire Telecom at Doranda Way, West Bromwich.

It is the first acquisition that 4Com has made in its 23-year history.

Midshire Telecom, established 20 years ago also provides business grade broadband and mobile services.

The deal will see 4Com deliver new products and services including managed IT services and office WiFi solutions to its customers and introduce its state-of-the-art solutions to Midshire’s existing clients.

Midshire Telecom will retain its name and operate as part of the 4Com group of companies.

4Com’s chief executive Gary Scutt said: “Midshire Telecom has a well-earnt reputation in the industry. The team bring additional expertise in fields such as managed IT services and office WiFi solutions, which we’re excited to be able to offer to our existing customers, while also introducing our own solutions to their customer base.