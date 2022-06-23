Notification Settings

Office telephones systems firm is sold

By John Corser

A firm specialising in office telephone systems has changed hands.

Midshire's offices at Doranda Way in West Bromwich


Bournemouth-based 4Com has bought Midshire Telecom at Doranda Way, West Bromwich.

It is the first acquisition that 4Com has made in its 23-year history.

Midshire Telecom, established 20 years ago also provides business grade broadband and mobile services.

The deal will see 4Com deliver new products and services including managed IT services and office WiFi solutions to its customers and introduce its state-of-the-art solutions to Midshire’s existing clients.

Midshire Telecom will retain its name and operate as part of the 4Com group of companies.

4Com’s chief executive Gary Scutt said: “Midshire Telecom has a well-earnt reputation in the industry. The team bring additional expertise in fields such as managed IT services and office WiFi solutions, which we’re excited to be able to offer to our existing customers, while also introducing our own solutions to their customer base.

“As our first ever acquisition, this is a huge milestone for us and it was incredibly important we got it right. It was essential to have a partner we knew we could trust. Moore Barlow supported us throughout the process and ensured we had everything necessary to make the transition as smooth as possible for both sides of the acquisition.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

