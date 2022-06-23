Commonwealth business event in Birmingham

Pictured is the launch of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the ICC in Birmingham. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

The UK House Commonwealth business hub will take place over eight days during the Games from July 28 to August 8.

It will look at eight areas of strategic importance and showcase opportunities for sustainable growth, trade and investment.

More than 1,500 businesses from across the Commonwealth are expected to attend in person and online.

Registration to attend UK House has officially opened.

The aim is to bring together business and government leaders to discover opportunities for international partnership and innovations for sustainable growth.

It is being led by the UK’s Department for International Trade and run with the region’s official economic development agency, the West Midlands Growth Company.

UK house is a key part of the Commonwealth Games Business and Tourism Programme .

International trade delegations from around the world will be hosted at The Exchange in Birmingham.

Each day at UK House will focus on opportunities in one of the following seven sectors: food and drink, education, data-driven healthcare, sports economy, creative and digital technologies, future mobility, and tourism. The daily programme will extend virtually, with sessions accessible to online delegates who are unable to attend in person.

On July 28 there will be a Commonwealth business forum at the nearby International Convention Centre.

Mike Free, Minister for Exports at the Department for International Trade, said: “As an independent trading nation and global champion of free trade, the UK is driving growth by attracting international trade and investment from across the globe into our dynamic regions, while supporting business to thrive and build back better.

“We see UK House as a unique opportunity to take advantage of the 33 trade deals we have with our Commonwealth members, to celebrate the power of friendship and sport and to broker more trade – just a stone’s throw away from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Coinciding with UK House is the unique opportunity for businesses and investors to participate in exclusive West Midlands sector showcase days, which will include site tours around the West Midlands.

Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands, said: “Here in the West Midlands, we have been attracting global attention as the UK’s leading foreign direct investment destination outside of London for four consecutive years.

“I’m delighted we will play host to ‘UK House’ – made possible by the Business and Tourism Programme we helped to secure – ensuring an economic legacy from the Games. We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge innovation and extending a warm, sporting welcome to business and government leaders from across the Commonwealth.”