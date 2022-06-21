Taco Bell to open new restaurant in Stafford

The world-famous Mexican-inspired restaurant brand plans to open the new venue at Hough Retail Park on June 29.

Customers will be able to visit the new store for drive-through, dine-in or take-away orders using the digital kiosks.

Residents are invited to say ‘Hola’ to Taco Bell with free tacos for the first 100 instore customers.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Stafford,” said Lucy Dee, head of UK marketing at Taco Bell UK.

“We are very pleased to bring not only fresh, new flavours to the residents of Stafford, but also create new opportunities in the area.