Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leftfield launches Walsall industrial scheme

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Leftfield, represented jointly by Savills and Harris Lamb, has brought to market Leftfield Park, Walsall, a speculative industrial development.

Leftfield Walsall
Leftfield Walsall

The scheme will involve two quality units of 35,000 sq ft and 75,000 sq ft respectively, with units being suitable for a range of occupiers on a leasehold basis. Work has started on site, with practical completion due in January.

Leftfield Park is near to Junctions 9 and 10 of the M6 motorway, dual carriageway access via the A34 and linkages to the M6 Toll Road. The site adjoins Reedswood Retail Park, home to Sainsbury’s, Matalan, B&M, Dunelm, Pets at Home, McDonald’s and Carphone Warehouse.

Christian Smith, industrial and logistics director at Savills Birmingham, said: “This is a great opportunity to acquire high quality logistics space in a highly sought after location very close to the M6. The West Midlands region has seen a huge uptick in demand from a range of occupiers over the last year, and there is a notable lack of quality stock in the Black Country area, so we’re expecting to see strong levels in interest in this new scheme.”

Matthew Tilt, director at Harris Lamb, added: “We are excited that these two units are going to be built speculatively and fully expect the scheme to be a huge success by providing much needed new warehouse space available for occupation before the end of the year."

Nico Fourie, chief executive for Leftfield Advisors, comments: “Leftfield continues to identify and realise opportunities that marry key strategic locations with occupier demand. These two units in the underserved West Midlands fit squarely into that definition."

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News