First West Midlands 'Poundland Local' store set to open

Poundland is opening a Poundland Local store in Sutton Coldfield

The retailer is extends its pilot scheme to bring convenience shopping to neighbourhoods it does not currently serve. They are smaller than a typical Poundland and offer a selected range of products.

The first Poundland Local store in the West Midlands will open later this summer at 37 Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield.

Poundland transformation and retail director, Austin Cooke, said: “Each of the new stores will have a range of items tailored to suit the needs of customers in each neighbourhood, whether they live or work locally.

“In the current economic climate, people are carefully watching how much they spend, and we want them to know that convenience shopping does not have to mean they compromise on value for money.”

The Poundland Local format was unveiled in May 2021, with four convenience stores in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. Under the pilot scheme, Poundland is actively looking for other suitable locations particularly inside the M25.

Poundland Local stores typically employ around 12 staff and offer items from the main store's core range, including groceries, snacks, household products, health and beauty and batteries.

Customers will also find items they would expect in a convenience store including fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled and frozen food, bread and morning goods, hot pies and pastries, nappies and formula milk, beers, wines and spirits.