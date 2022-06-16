Operator with pubs across Black Country and Shropshire up for sale

Amber Taverns is up for sale

A number of rival pub groups are looking at making bids for Amber Taverns.

Blackpool-based Amber is owned by the MxP investment business.

Its pubs include The Billy Wright, Wolverhampton; The Saracens Head, Dudley; The White Horse, Sedgley; Brier Rose, Brierley Hill; Stourbridge Lion; William Archer, Wednesbury; The Windmill's End, Blackheath; Tap & Tanner, Walsall; Hogarths, Stafford; Jack 'Jigger' Taylor, Brownhills; Raven, Wellington and Butchers, Oswestry.

Sapient Corporate Finance is handling the sale with the chain of 154 pubs valued at around £200 million.

Burton upon Trent-based Punch Pubs is reported to be one of those exploring a potential takeover that has requested information on Amber from the advisers.