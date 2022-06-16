Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeships option for school leavers

School leavers are being encouraged to consider apprenticeships

Ladder co-ordinator Justine Johnson said: "As you come to the end of your exams now is the time to think of how you would like to progress in the to the world of work.

"Apprenticeships are commonly viewed as an alternative educational pathway for young people, however, apprenticeships are open to anyone over the age of 16.

"They offer a route into industry, as well as the opportunity to change career path or enhance career progression through completing apprenticeships of increasing levels."

She said that the newly updated Ladder for The Black Country website providedall the information young people needed regarding apprenticeships. It also has sections for parents and employers.

There are currently hundreds of apprenticeship vacancies in the region covering a multitude of different jobs such as Early Years Care, Construction, Accountancy, Leather, Electrical and Plumbing.