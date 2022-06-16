Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeships option for school leavers

By John Corser

The Ladder for the Black Country team is encouraging young people leaving school this summer to think about exploring apprenticeships.

School leavers are being encouraged to consider apprenticeships
Ladder co-ordinator Justine Johnson said: "As you come to the end of your exams now is the time to think of how you would like to progress in the to the world of work.

"Apprenticeships are commonly viewed as an alternative educational pathway for young people, however, apprenticeships are open to anyone over the age of 16.

"They offer a route into industry, as well as the opportunity to change career path or enhance career progression through completing apprenticeships of increasing levels."

She said that the newly updated Ladder for The Black Country website providedall the information young people needed regarding apprenticeships. It also has sections for parents and employers.

There are currently hundreds of apprenticeship vacancies in the region covering a multitude of different jobs such as Early Years Care, Construction, Accountancy, Leather, Electrical and Plumbing.

Further information can be found at ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

