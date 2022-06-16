Enter new awards to showcase positives of apprenticeships

Kevin Davis, left, and Rob Colbourne lead the Ladder for the Black Country

These awards are designed to showcase the best apprentices and their employers across the Black Country.

It comes from the Express & Star in conjunction with Ladder for the Black Country and City of Wolverhampton Council.

This supplement highlights the awards categories and criteria, their sponsors and how you can enter either an individual apprentice or your own company.

Once entries have closed and the judging has taken place the competition will culminate in a presentation evening at Wolverhampton’s elegant Grand Station.

With 11 category awards, this will be will be a celebration of the best and brightest young and mature learners and those organisations who are finding new ways to drive aspiration and education through their apprenticeship programmes.

Our Apprenticeship Awards are open to any apprentice or organisation that is based locally in and around Wolverhampton, the Black Country and Staffordshire region, reflecting the Express & Star circulation area. Simply select the category you wish to enter, fill in the entry form and follow the criteria required for each category.

The Express & Star ‘Overall Apprentice of the Year 2022’ will be chosen from one of the six Apprentice of the Year categories by representatives of our headline sponsor, Wolverhampton City Council.