Belfry shortlisted for prestigious national award

Published:

The Belfry Hotel and Resort has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The Belfry

The world-renowned venue is a finalist in the Conference and Event Awards for the Best Conference Venue.

After a two-year break, The Conference and Events Awards 2022 take place on July 1 at Old Billingsgate in London.

The awards, which are judged independently by industry leaders, recognise the very best venues and professionals across the meeting and events market.

Katie Niland, Sales Director at The Belfry said: “We’re honoured to be recognised as one of the finalists in the awards this year.

"As an industry we can all agree that it’s good to finally be back in the swing of things.

"The Belfry team give their best every day at every event, no matter the size.

"Each and every one is crucial to delivering the excellent experience for which we’re renowned. This award nomination highlights our reputation amongst the industry and I wish the best of luck to all nominees.”

