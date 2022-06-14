20 staff needed for new Co-op food store at Wolverhampton Railway Station

A new Central England Co-op food store is set to open its doors at Wolverhampton’s revamped railway station and the retailer is recruiting ahead of the launch.

The shop is set to open this summer with work progressing rapidly.

Adrian Dunn, area manager, said he was excited that Central England Co-op will soon be part of the community in Wolverhampton and encouraged people of all ages and backgrounds to apply to join the team.

He added: “Our food store will be a vibrant and modern store with some fantastic features and is also seeing us invest in the local economy and create jobs for local people.

“We’re now on the lookout for people to take up roles and conversations are welcomed from applicants wishing to discuss flexibility of hours.