20 staff needed for new Co-op food store at Wolverhampton Railway Station

By John Corser

Central England Co-op is looking for up to 20 new staff for a community food store that is to open at Wolverhampton Railway Station.

The shop is set to open this summer with work progressing rapidly.

The shop is set to open this summer with work progressing rapidly.

Adrian Dunn, area manager, said he was excited that Central England Co-op will soon be part of the community in Wolverhampton and encouraged people of all ages and backgrounds to apply to join the team.

He added: “Our food store will be a vibrant and modern store with some fantastic features and is also seeing us invest in the local economy and create jobs for local people.

“We’re now on the lookout for people to take up roles and conversations are welcomed from applicants wishing to discuss flexibility of hours.

“I would urge anyone interested to head to our careers website to find out more about becoming part of Central England Co-operative.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

