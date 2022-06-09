Stourbridge off-licence to close as family sells up

Andy Singh, left, Harvey Pearson and Dave Singh

Pedmore Wines, on Grange Road, Pedmore, has been run for more than 33 years by the Singh family, who have announced the closure of their business on Saturday, July 2.

Contracts have been exchanged on a sale of the premises in a deal put together by local chartered surveyors Hexagon Commercial Property.

Owner Andy Singh said:“We have been trading here now 33 years and have decided to spend more time with the family. We will be running an amazing price promotion as a thank you to our customers with a bottle of red white rose wine from only £2.99 a bottle and up to 50 per cent off on champagnes."

"We wish our customers all the best in the future and will hopefully share a glass of fizz with them in the last week," he added.

Harvey Pearson, director at Hexagon Commercial said “Pedmore Wines have traded from this building for as long as I can remember. Whilst it is the end of an era for Andy and his family it is a privilege to be involved with this sale and we wish every success to both the Singh family in their new chapter and to the purchaser, who has exciting plans for the property.