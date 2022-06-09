Ladder for the Black Country: regional awards for apprentices

Michelle Robinson receives her award from Ian Jervis

The training provider was established more than30 years ago by the Electrical Contractors’ Association and Unite the Union as a charity organisation offering apprenticeships, traineeships, assessment services and professional development training across the electro-technical and mechanical engineering services sectors.

JTL run regional and national awards on an annual basis.

Michelle Robinson and Richard Evans have been named as Midlands award winners this year.

Both were presented with a trophy and £100 in prize money by JTL head of learner assessment Ian Jervis. Each was nominated for the award by their training officers in recognition of their commitment and the excellent progress they made during their electrical apprenticeships.

Richard and Michelle now join nine other regional award winners at the national awards.

Mr Jervis said: “We’re delighted to name Michelle and Richard as two of our regional award winners, and to recognise the hard work and commitment both of them have shown throughout their JTL apprenticeships. Michelle, for instance, has consistently demonstrated her proactivity and determination, completing her apprenticeship despite her exceptional circumstances having had around 12 months off on maternity leave, getting married and being put on furlough at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Richard was polite and pleasant, and always wanted to push himself towards completing his apprenticeship and to do so in the time he did was commendable. Richard passed the end-point assessment with a very impressive score of 97.8 per cent. In going above and beyond to complete their apprenticeships at such high standards, both exhibited commendable levels of effort and talent, and it is wonderful to see that now rewarded.”