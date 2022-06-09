Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: regional awards for apprentices

By John Corser

Ladder for the Black Country partner JTL will announce its national apprentice of the year winners in London on July 20.

Michelle Robinson receives her award from Ian Jervis

The training provider was established more than30 years ago by the Electrical Contractors’ Association and Unite the Union as a charity organisation offering apprenticeships, traineeships, assessment services and professional development training across the electro-technical and mechanical engineering services sectors.

JTL run regional and national awards on an annual basis.

Michelle Robinson and Richard Evans have been named as Midlands award winners this year.

Both were presented with a trophy and £100 in prize money by JTL head of learner assessment Ian Jervis. Each was nominated for the award by their training officers in recognition of their commitment and the excellent progress they made during their electrical apprenticeships.

Richard and Michelle now join nine other regional award winners at the national awards.

Mr Jervis said: “We’re delighted to name Michelle and Richard as two of our regional award winners, and to recognise the hard work and commitment both of them have shown throughout their JTL apprenticeships. Michelle, for instance, has consistently demonstrated her proactivity and determination, completing her apprenticeship despite her exceptional circumstances having had around 12 months off on maternity leave, getting married and being put on furlough at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Richard was polite and pleasant, and always wanted to push himself towards completing his apprenticeship and to do so in the time he did was commendable. Richard passed the end-point assessment with a very impressive score of 97.8 per cent. In going above and beyond to complete their apprenticeships at such high standards, both exhibited commendable levels of effort and talent, and it is wonderful to see that now rewarded.”

The award scheme, which is now in its seventh year, assesses each nominee against four key elements which make up the apprenticeship framework– their practical work onsite, theoretical framework, key skills and industrial test scores.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

