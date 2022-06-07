Tim Hortons reveals Merry Hill drive-thru restaurant opening date

The new Tim Hortons at Merry Hill

The new Brierley Hill restaurant will open its doors at 7am on the day.

The first customer in the drive-thru and first guest in the restaurant queue will receive free drinks for a whole year – worth £3,100.

Tim Hortons, which has its UK base in Wednesfield, will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers on the opening day. The new restaurant has created 75 jobs

Free drinks and donuts will also be up for grabs to those that activate their Tim Hortons digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant.

Normal opening hours will be from 6am to 12 midnight, seven days a week.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “Having witnessed the recent success of our opening in Oldbury, I am looking forward to our launch here at Merry Hill. Our aim is to bring our quality and delicious offering to as many people as we can and our new drive-thru restaurant on the Upper Retail Park gives fans greater convenience to experience our Canadian charm closer to home.

“We have recruited a team of over 75 wonderful staff members that are training hard to deliver the high levels of customer service we’re so well known for. We have some fantastic prizes lined up to giveaway across the opening month and cannot wait to celebrate our launch with both our new and loyal customers here in the West Midlands."