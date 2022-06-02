Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Web development opportunity

By John Corser

Senses Web Solutions is working with The Development Manager, part of the Ladder for the Black Country campaign, to find a web developer apprentice for its team.

Senses Web Solutions is taking on another apprentice in web development
TDM is a technology and digital training and coaching provider, specialising in the delivery of local and national government funded retraining programmes, career-entry apprenticeships and BSc (Hons) degree apprenticeships (in partnership with the University of Wolverhampton) across the West Midlands.

Stourbridge-based Senses Web Solutions is a group of strong minded and passionate designers, developers and thinkers.

It is looking for proven knowledge of PHP, JavaScript, Vue as well as HTML and CSS and an overall enthusiasm for the apprentice role.

Designing, coding and modifying websites, from layout to function and according to client specifications will all be part of day-to-day duties, as well as creating visually appealing sites that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.

One of Senses Web’s current software developer apprentice’s Jack, recently featured as TDM’s apprentice of the month for May. Jack’s nomination came through his apprenticeship coach who wanted to highlight Jack’s shining and growing ability as a software developer.

He is working on complex and high-level projects so early on and is really applying himself and growing massively in terms of technical skills and professional development.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in the Senses Web Solutions apprenticeship position, get in touch with The Development Manager by emailing enquiries@tdm.co.uk or visit https://thedevelopmentmanager.com/ to find out more.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

