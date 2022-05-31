Notification Settings

Famous Black Country chippy Major's expanding with new shop

By Nathan RoweBilstonBusinessPublished: Comments

A Black Country chip shop famous for its iconic orange chips has announced the location of its first franchise shop.

Manager Royston Spencer said he came up with the idea for franchises while sitting at home during lockdown

Major's Fish & Chip shop in Bilston is one of the most popular in the region, and has now announced it is set to open a new shop in Wednesfield.

The shop will be situated on Rookery Street, in the building which used to house The Rookery.

Details of the opening are being kept under wraps for the time being, but it is not expected to be long before locals can enjoy the world famous chips.

The founder of Major's fish and chip shop in Church Street, Major Spencer, passed away last year, and the franchise is now run by Major's son, Royston Spencer.

Manager Royston said he came up with the idea for franchises while sitting at home during lockdown.

A spokesman working behind the scene of the new franchise said: "We have teased it online and everyone has been guessing where the first one might be.

"We will be bringing the world famous orange chips, unique to the Black Country, to Wednesfield!

"There might be people who haven't heard of us, so come and try the world famous chips.

"Me and my business partner wanted to grow with Major's.

"They were established in 1975 and have the best fish and chips around - people come from all over the country and abroad and we want to be a part of it."

The shop hopes to embed itself into the community, and will act on feedback the improve and expand its menu.

Also, to thank NHS workers, particularly for their efforts during the pandemic, the shop will offer 10 per cent off any order.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

